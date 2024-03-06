KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Stock Price Down 0.8%

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.41 and last traded at $23.41. 30 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. ORG Partners LLC owned about 2.18% of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF

The KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (KVLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3D\u002FL Value Line Dynamic Core Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap stocks with high dividend yields and rated highly on a safety and timeliness ranking system.

