KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.81. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 1,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

Get KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF alerts:

KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 89,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter.

About KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF

The KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (KESG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China ESG Leaders 10\u002F40 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that have high environmental, social and governance ratings. KESG was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.