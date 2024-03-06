Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $586,805,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Landstar System by 756.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Landstar System by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $185.09 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $208.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.95.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

