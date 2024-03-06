Lennar (LEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Lennar has set its Q1 2024 guidance at 2.150-2.200 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lennar to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $159.56 on Wednesday. Lennar has a twelve month low of $96.06 and a twelve month high of $163.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Lennar by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

