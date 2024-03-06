Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,815 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Liberty Energy by 59.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Liberty Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.86%.

In other news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,485 shares of company stock worth $597,568 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

