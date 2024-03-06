LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) PT Raised to $9.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 4.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeStance Health Group

NASDAQ LFST opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.41. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 115,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $923,390.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,575,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,695,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 10,888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

