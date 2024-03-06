Limbach (LMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect Limbach to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LMB opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $569.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Limbach by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Limbach by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

