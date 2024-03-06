loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,915 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in loanDepot were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 27.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 674,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 147,198 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,516,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,576,000 after purchasing an additional 603,162 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 444.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 56,857 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 27.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 660,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 141,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,540,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 97,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LDI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

In other loanDepot news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 39,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $103,316.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,954,678 shares in the company, valued at $10,400,803.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,777 shares of company stock worth $547,838. Company insiders own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

LDI stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.13.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

