Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) Shares Down 7.7%

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 17,033 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 4,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Locafy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Locafy stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Locafy Company Profile

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions.

