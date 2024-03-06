Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.49. Approximately 3,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

Get Logan Ridge Finance alerts:

Logan Ridge Finance Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $60.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logan Ridge Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $971,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 38,105 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.