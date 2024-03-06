Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,431 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 40,782 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.92% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $36,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

LPX opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.83. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.60 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 42.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

