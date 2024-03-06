LPL Financial LLC Acquires 4,121 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 7.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter worth $216,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 4,047.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 27,238 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter worth $431,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter worth $371,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,972 shares of company stock worth $17,940,413 over the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.26.

Shares of ZS opened at $206.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.25.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

