LPL Financial LLC Acquires 6,840 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $514,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $2,828,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,460,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,154,000 after purchasing an additional 108,998 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,402,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $82,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,635,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $82,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,635,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,451 shares of company stock valued at $28,524,420. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $96.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

