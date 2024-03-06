LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,149 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Twilio worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,531,000 after acquiring an additional 256,578 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,132,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,437,000 after acquiring an additional 93,828 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,118,000 after acquiring an additional 111,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,622,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,452,000 after acquiring an additional 28,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Northland Securities cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.89.

In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,025,898 shares of company stock worth $4,646,874. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average of $64.12.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

