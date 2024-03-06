LPL Financial LLC Buys 25,898 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,898 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIOV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 137.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOV opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $70.68 and a 1-year high of $90.33.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

