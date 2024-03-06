LPL Financial LLC Buys 4,856 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $7,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 63,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 306,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.54.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $261.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.56 and a 200-day moving average of $208.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $265.80.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

