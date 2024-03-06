LPL Financial LLC Has $6.90 Million Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,488 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.18% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

PWZ stock opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

