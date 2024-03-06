LPL Financial LLC Has $6.99 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,772 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average is $49.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 38.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

