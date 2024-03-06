LPL Financial LLC Has $7.27 Million Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Celsius worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 2,783.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Celsius by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,428,000 after buying an additional 62,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CELH shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Celsius Price Performance

Celsius stock opened at $86.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average of $59.09. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $88.58. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.15 and a beta of 1.87.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Celsius’s revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $848,134.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at $31,715,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $848,134.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at $31,715,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $136,184.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 960,568 shares of company stock worth $49,436,582. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

