LPL Financial LLC Has $7.29 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,467 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of FMC worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FMC alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,276,000 after acquiring an additional 228,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FMC by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,597,000 after acquiring an additional 70,005 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of FMC by 12.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,958,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,535,000 after acquiring an additional 330,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,194,000 after acquiring an additional 40,758 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $128.52.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America cut FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

Insider Transactions at FMC

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.