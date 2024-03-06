LPL Financial LLC Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,980 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.48.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $159.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.88 and a 200-day moving average of $158.12. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,567 shares of company stock worth $3,251,640. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

