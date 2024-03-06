LPL Financial LLC Has $7.46 Million Position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 6.22% of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,861,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 75,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,493,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 120.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 21,118 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF stock opened at $63.72 on Wednesday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $70.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.23.

About ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

