LPL Financial LLC Has $7.58 Million Stock Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 77.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518,101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.72% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.33. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $64.83.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

