LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NET. Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, February 9th. DZ Bank cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $95.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.49 and a beta of 1.14. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $298,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,449,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,449,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $628,680.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,866,957.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 951,804 shares of company stock worth $87,786,824. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

