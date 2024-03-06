LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,096 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Mosaic worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 224.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

MOS stock opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $56.93.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

