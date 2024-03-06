LPL Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,490 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.44% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 162.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 83,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 51,822 shares in the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $485.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $33.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03.

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

