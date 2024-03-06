LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,557 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 160.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.60.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $244.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $248.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

