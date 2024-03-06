LPL Financial LLC Purchases 309 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.22.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $260.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.76 and a 200-day moving average of $217.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

