LPL Financial LLC Purchases 4,151 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nordson worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Nordson by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDSN stock opened at $261.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.94. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $275.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $517,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,799.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.43.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

