LPL Financial LLC Purchases 42,419 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,419 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of SoFi Technologies worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 192,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.80.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.