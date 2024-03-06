LPL Financial LLC Purchases 6,405 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 53,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $173.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.27.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

