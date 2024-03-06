LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,400 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.08% of Cardlytics worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 5.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cardlytics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Stock Down 7.4 %

Cardlytics stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at Cardlytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 15,620 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $121,367.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,849 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $443,213.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 15,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $121,367.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,556 shares of company stock valued at $926,492. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Articles

