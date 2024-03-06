LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,010,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after buying an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,641,000 after buying an additional 821,061 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 665.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 888,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,304,000 after buying an additional 772,118 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,006,000 after purchasing an additional 749,011 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.76.

WPM has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

