LPL Financial LLC Sells 13,651 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,651 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.45% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REMX. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Trading Down 7.2 %

NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $358.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $88.48.

About VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

