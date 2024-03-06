LPL Financial LLC Sells 23,925 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,925 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.46% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLOU. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 418,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 376,774 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 6,767.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 272,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 268,608 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,053,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,913,000.

NASDAQ:CLOU opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $623.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65.

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

