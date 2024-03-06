LPL Financial LLC Sells 6,574 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.69.

HLT stock opened at $203.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.86 and a 12-month high of $205.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

