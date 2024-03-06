LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3,395.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in LTC Properties by 472.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,816 shares in the company, valued at $712,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
LTC Properties Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 13.29 and a quick ratio of 13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.87. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $35.72.
LTC Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.11%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.56%.
LTC Properties Company Profile
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LTC Properties
- What is a Dividend King?
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.