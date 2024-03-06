Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,478,549 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $5,461,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 359.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $117,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.81.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.47.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 70.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Fowler bought 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,783.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,867.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Fowler bought 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,783.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 113,500 shares of company stock worth $174,780. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

