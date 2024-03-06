Mariner LLC Acquires 4,144 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,294,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,170 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 141.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,238,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,439 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,852,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,443 shares in the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 114.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNO. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at $38,595,368.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Stories

