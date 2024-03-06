Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $61.13.

In related news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $5,314,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zillow Group news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $5,314,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $857,010.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,301.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,257 shares of company stock valued at $9,005,406. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

