Mariner LLC Buys 259 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XMMO. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $110.43 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $112.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.38 and a 200 day moving average of $86.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.