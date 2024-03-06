Mariner LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,136 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 97,005.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 5,060.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 295.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the second quarter valued at about $61,088,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

NYSE:VFC opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently -18.27%.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

