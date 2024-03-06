Mariner LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Park National worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRK. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Park National by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 82.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

PRK stock opened at $132.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.94 and a 200-day moving average of $114.92. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $137.26.

Park National ( NYSE:PRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. Park National had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $140.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is 54.36%.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Park National in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

