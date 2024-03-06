Mariner LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Paramount Global has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PARA. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.84.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

