Mariner LLC Has $923,000 Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,871 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 378.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $50,131.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John Pauls sold 1,440 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $114,494.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 625 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $50,131.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,503 shares of company stock valued at $685,569 in the last 90 days. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

UMB Financial Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $83.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $50.68 and a twelve month high of $89.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.82.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.73%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

