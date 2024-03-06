Mariner LLC Sells 34,841 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,841 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NCLH opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.22, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.