Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 264,084 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Medical Properties Trust worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $10.74.
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.
