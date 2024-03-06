Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 264,084 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Medical Properties Trust worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

Several research firms recently commented on MPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

