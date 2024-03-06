MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$32.00 at National Bankshares

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$27.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MEG Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.00.
MEG Energy Trading Up 0.5 %
MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. Research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.5862069 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
