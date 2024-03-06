Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Cut by Northstar Asset Management Inc.

Northstar Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,513 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 6.1% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,072,984 shares of company stock valued at $30,928,803 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 29th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.29.

MSFT stock opened at $402.65 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $420.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $397.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

