Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Reduced by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,718 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.1% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% during the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,072,984 shares of company stock worth $30,928,803. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $402.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $397.71 and a 200-day moving average of $364.14. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $420.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.29.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

